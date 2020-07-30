Police investigating after Cape May man found dead in pool

article

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a man was found dead in a pool Wednesday night at a home in Cape May County.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Stagecoach Road in Middle Township shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive man.

Emergency medical responders pulled 60-year-old Harry R. Velli from the pool and were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the events that lead to Velli's death.

