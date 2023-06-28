3-year-old boy dies after falling from high-rise apartment building in Alexandria

Police in Alexandria say a 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window at a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria Wednesday.

According to the Alexandria Fire Department, at 1:56 p.m., a caller reported that the child had fallen from the Arrive Alexandria apartment complex in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway.

Units arrived within five minutes but crews did not transport the victim to the hospital at that time.

Alexandria Police are investigating the death and said residents should expect a moderate police presence in the area.

It's not yet known what floor the victim fell from.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.