Police investigating after driver found shot in Falls Twp.

People are being asked to avoid the area after a driver was found shot in the neck inside a vehicle in Falls Township.

It happened on the side of Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard Tuesday around 3 p.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses at the scene directed police to the suspected shooter's vehicle. Occupants of that vehicle were detained and interviewed. Police say it was determined they had nothing to do with the incident and were released.

The suspect is described as a Black male, who was wearing red and white striped boxers and black pants with no shirt. He may have discarded a handgun.

The victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Hospital in Trenton, where their condition is not known at this time.

If you have information, please contact Detective Dennis O'Connell at (215) 949-9100 X 416 or d.oconnell@fallstwp.com.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP