The police are investigating a shooting in Kensington.

It happened at F and Clearfield Streets around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

A man was shot twice in the leg and foot.

He was taken to the Temple University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

So far arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

