Police investigating after shooting at Philadelphia nightclub spills onto I-676

Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a Philadelphia nightclub early Thursday morning spilled onto I-676 and left two hospitalized.

According to investigators, a 39-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were shot inside an SUV outside a nightclub on 23rd Street and JFK Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

Police say the victims attempted to flee the scene and were chased by the shooters onto I-676 between 17th and 18th Streets.

During the high-speed chase, the shooters crashed on the highway and abandonded their vehicle.

The victims ditched their car on 30th and JFK and were driven by another person to Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

The 39-year-old victim was shot in the hand, while the the 49-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the ribs. Their names have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, and a possible motive has not been disclosed.

Associated Press contributed to this report

