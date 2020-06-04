Police investigating ATM explosion at restaurant in Logan

Authorities are investigating after another ATM was intentionally blown up in Philadelphia this week.

Police say the latest incident in a growing number of similar occurrences happened just before 11 p.m. at the New Far East Palace Restaurant located on the 1800 block of W Ruscomb Street.

Surveillance footage released by police on Thursday shows a man enter the restaurant and warn a customer in the waiting area about the impending explosion.

Shortly after the suspect and the alarmed customer leave the building, two other men enter the waiting area. Police say one suspect is seen lighting an explosive device and inserting it into the machine, while another man holds the door open.

Both suspects fled the store just before the ATM machine explodes into a cloud of dust.

Police say the group returned to the store and stole an estimated $2,000 from the machine before fleeing in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Information about this attack was released the morning after authorities said 50 ATMs have been damaged or blown open by explosives in the past week. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that police have responded to 135 explosive events across the city.

Outlaw said the thefts are believed to be “organized" and “coordinated" efforts and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead in the investigation.

According to police, most of the ATMs are being open or damaged with the use of M-250 or M-100 explosive devices, which are illegal in the state of PA and can carry an incredibly serious criminal charge if a person is found with one.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Talib Crump, who is accused of selling what he advertised as “dynamite sticks” on the streets of Philadelphia.

Crump was detained after he agreed to sell a dozen explosives to an undercover agent for only $300. Several more bags of explosives were recovered during an investigation.

