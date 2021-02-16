Police investigating connection between carjacking, robbery in Center City

Police are investigating multiple crimes after a man was found shot inside a stolen car in Center City.

Investigators are working to determine if the crimes are linked after they happened just several hours apart.

The first incident happened just before 6 p.m. as police were called to a carjacking at 10th and Spruce Streets.

Officers were told that a man with a gun stole a chevy sedan and drove away.

Then, shortly before 9 p.m. police were called to 18th and Callowhill Streets for a report of a robbery.

The victim, who had a permit to carry, tells officers he opened fired on the thief and believes he hit him in the head. However, the suspect then got away.

Advertisement

Several minutes later, a man is found in the chevy sedan at 7th and Callowhill Streets with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was conscious and rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is now in critical condition.

It's still unclear if the shooting victim who was in the stolen car was involved in the carjacking three hours earlier.

An investigation remains underway.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter