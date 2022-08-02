Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police have not shared information about the victim or what circumstances lead to the fatal shooting.

The department tweeted that the scene is secure and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Kingston Road is currently shutdown from Maderia to Shelbourne, according to police.