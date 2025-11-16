Expand / Collapse search
22-year-old man shot, killed at Cheltenham Avenue gas station in Philadelphia

Published  November 16, 2025 8:29am EST
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot Saturday on West Cheltenham Avenue, according to Philadelphia police.
    • The suspect, described as a Black male wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a face mask.
    • Detectives are working to identify and locate the gunman.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station that happened along West Cheltenham Avenue, where officers say a gunman opened fire before running away.

What we know:

According to initial information, the suspect is a Black male wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and a face mask. 

On scene, police found a 22-year-old man shot with bullet holes visible through the driver's window. Police said a gun was fired at least ten times by one shooter. 

The suspect left the area heading westbound, police said, and is still at large. 

No additional details about the victim or timing were immediately available.

The Source: Information in this article was obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.

