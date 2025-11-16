22-year-old man shot, killed at Cheltenham Avenue gas station in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station that happened along West Cheltenham Avenue, where officers say a gunman opened fire before running away.
What we know:
According to initial information, the suspect is a Black male wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and a face mask.
On scene, police found a 22-year-old man shot with bullet holes visible through the driver's window. Police said a gun was fired at least ten times by one shooter.
The suspect left the area heading westbound, police said, and is still at large.
No additional details about the victim or timing were immediately available.
