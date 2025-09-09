Police investigating death of 2-month-old girl in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of Mechanic Street just before 8 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive infant.
The baby girl was brought to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
What we don't know:
The cause of the infant's death is still under investigation.
No arrests have been reported.