Police investigating death of 2-month-old girl in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl. Police were called to a home in East Germantown on Tuesday morning for reports of an unresponsive infant. The 2-month-old was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say she died.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of Mechanic Street just before 8 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive infant.

The baby girl was brought to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

What we don't know:

The cause of the infant's death is still under investigation.

No arrests have been reported.