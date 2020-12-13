Police investigating double homicide at New Castle County apartment complex
article
NEWARK, De. - Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware, are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex.
Police were dispatched for reports of a shooting Saturday night at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, Delaware.
When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old male and an 18-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started life savings efforts, but both victims died from their wounds.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter