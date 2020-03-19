Police investigating fatal double shooting in Kensington

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting Thursday afternoon in Kensington.

Police say gunfire erupted on the 3400 block of E Street just before 1 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE: Crime and public Safety

A 52-year-old female was reportedly shot multiple times in the upper body by an unknown shooter.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also injured during the gunfire and taken to Temple Hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP