Police investigating fatal double shooting in Kensington

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting Thursday afternoon in Kensington.

Police say gunfire erupted on the 3400 block of E Street just before 1 p.m.

A 52-year-old female was reportedly shot multiple times in the upper body by an unknown shooter.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also injured during the gunfire and taken to Temple Hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

