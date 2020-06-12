Police investigating murder of transgender woman Dominique Rem’mie Fells

Authorities say the body of a transgender Philadelphia woman was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Monday night.

According to police, Dominique Rem’mie Fells was discovered floating in the water near Bartram’s Garden Dock & Community Boathouse just before 7 p.m.

"The pain of such a loss is always difficult, but it is especially deep as we are in the midst of Pride month—a season typically filled with joy and celebration for many in our community," the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs said in a statement.

“We are committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia. Know that we see you, we grieve with you, and we join you in solidarity at this time of great sadness."

The city says her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Rem’mie's sister. Proceeds will be used to help cover funeral costs.

Anyone with information regarding Fells' case can contact the Philadelphia Police Department by dialing 911, calling the department's anonymous tipline at (215) 686-TIPS, or submitting a tip via the PPD website.

Anyone who is not comfortable contacting the police can get in touch with the Office of LGBT for facilitation.

