Police investigating possible abduction in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Philadelphia
Police released video of a possible abduction in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a possible abduction in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened on the 2000 block of North 8th Street Wednesday around 9 a.m.

In the video, you can see the trunk of the car pop open as a person gets out and kicks inside. The video then shows the other man getting out of the car and knocking on the trunk before going into a store. 

Police want to identify the two people and vehicle in this surveillance video. 

Police say a person is possibly inside the trunk of the car. 

The car was last seen near 8th and Diamond streets.

If you have any information, please call dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

