Police investigating report of sexual assault of juvenile at Springfield Township SEPTA bus stop

Authorities in Montgomery County say they are investigating reports that a juvenile was sexual assaulted while they were waiting for a SEPTA bus.

The Springfield Police Department said it received a report of a "possible sexual assault" around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near the SEPTA stop on the 300 block of Montgomery Avenue.

The incident happened in the Enfield section of the township, near Enfield Elementary School. Authorities said the Springfield School District placed members of their security team on the Enfield and Erdenheim campuses Friday.

"Families are reminded to follow our normal procedure of walking your children to school and using our established areas and procedures for arrival and dismissal at all schools," officials said.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to contact authorities.