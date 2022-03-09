Police investigating seven commercial burglaries throughout Philadelphia, Cheltenham

article

Police say they have established a pattern based on the victims, descriptions of the offenders and methods used to commit the crimes.

Incident 1

According to police, three men entered a business at 6200 N. Broad Street at 4:00 a.m. on January 24. The suspects allegedly used power tools to break into several gambling machines and registers. They are also accused of stealing lottery tickets, cigars and cigarettes. The total loss is estimated to be about $21,000.

Incident 2

Also, on January 24, Cheltenham police say a suspect broke into Elkins Park Auto Works at 8100 Old York Road.

Incident 3

Days later, on January 27 at 7:00 p.m., a suspect attempted to break into Royal Meats Market at 1619 Wadsworth Avenue by attaching a tow cable to the door of a vehicle, police say.

The door was damaged, but the suspect did not get into the building, according to police.

Incident 4

In Cheltenham, police say Cottman Mart, located at 541 Cottman Avenue, was burglarized at 4:00 a.m.

According to police, a van was caught on security video driving around the store before the power was cut, shutting off the security system.

Suspects entered the store and allegedly took scratch-off lottery tickets.

Incident 5

On February 4 at 11:40 p.m., a man entered the Santander Bank branch at 8080 Old York Road in Cheltenham, according to police. The man then attempted to force open a safe with a crowbar, but he was unsuccessful.

Incident 6

On March 2, a man was caught on surveillance video pulling into the loading dock area of the Hmart grocery store at 6201 N. Front Street, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect used a large crowbar to break into the store's back door.

Police say nothing was taken and the suspect left the area without taking anything.

Incident 7

On the same day and near Hmart grocery, a man entered Front Street Deli at 5501 N. Front Street by breaking into the side door, according to authorities.

Police say the store alarm went off, causing the suspect to run from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.

