Police investigating shooting at Wawa in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning.
Allentown Patrol Officers from the 4th platoon responded to a Wawa on the 900 block of Union Boulevard for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at 610-437-7721.
