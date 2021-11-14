Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting at Wawa in Allentown

Crime & Public Safety
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning. 

Allentown Patrol Officers from the 4th platoon responded to a Wawa on the 900 block of Union Boulevard for reports of a  shooting. 

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at 610-437-7721. 

