Police investigating shooting at Wawa in Allentown

Police in Allentown are investigating after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning.

Allentown Patrol Officers from the 4th platoon responded to a Wawa on the 900 block of Union Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at 610-437-7721.

