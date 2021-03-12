Police investigating shooting that left 19-year-old in critical condition in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 900 block of Brighton Street Friday around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a 19-year-old was shot once in the back and chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

