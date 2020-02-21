Police investigating social media threat made against Penn Wood Middle School, Penn Wood High School

A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning at two Lansdowne-area schools after authorities say a threat began circulating Thursday on social media.

According to police, the threat made on Instagram stated there will be a mass shooting Friday at Penn Wood Middle School and Penn Wood High School.

Officials say the threat is not credible, but they are taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the campus.

Classes will remain in session Friday, but student absences will be excused with parent or guardian consent.

Officers at the school were seen screening students before they entered the school.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP