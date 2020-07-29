Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old in Tacony

article

Police are investigating after a 1-year-old boy died at a home in Tacony early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 6400 block of Marsden Street just before 5 a.m.

According to police, the 18-month-old child was vomiting and had trouble breathing. Police say the child also had bruising on his back.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

