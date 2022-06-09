Police: Investigation underway after 1 found dead, another injured in Northampton

article

Police have launched a death investigation in Northampton after one person was found dead and another injured on Wednesday.

According to authorities, police responded to a home in the area around 5 p.m. for a report of a man who was possibly displaying suicidal behaviors.

Police say officers entered the home and found an adult woman dead and an adult man with injuries to the head.

Officials did not specify the type of head wound or how it was caused. A cause of death for the woman has also not been released by officials.

Police say the man was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Children were present in the home and they were moved to a safe location with Bucks County Children and Youth Services, according to authorities.

The Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office are investigating, per officials.