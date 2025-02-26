Expand / Collapse search

Police investigation underway on Temple University campus

Published  February 26, 2025 10:39pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
SKYFOX is over a scene on North Broad Street where an investigation is underway on Temple University's campus.

The Brief

    • SKYFOX captured police activity on Temple University's campus Wednesday night.
    • Temple released an alert asking students to avoid the area.
    • This is an ongoing investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred on Temple University's campus Wednesday night. 

This story is still developing. 

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over a scene at North Broad and Norris streets. 

Temple released an alert Wednesday night to ask students to avoid the area due to police activity. 

A car that appears to be charred can be seen near a pole in the middle of the street. 

The street was closed off by police pending further investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from SKYFOX and Temple alerts.

