Police issue Missing Endangered Person Advisory for infant last seen in Upper Merion

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing infant who they say "may be at special risk of harm or injury."

Rakim Rowe, an 11-month-old boy, was last seen with Rakim Brown-Rowe Wednesday morning near Moore Road in Upper Merion Township.

Brown-Rowe, 35, is described by police as 5-foot-11, 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His relationship to the child was not shared.

Rowe, who police say weighs 18 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt, gray cargo shorts and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on the missing pair is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Department.