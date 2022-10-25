Police issue Missing Endangered Person Advisory for woman, child last seen in Chester County

article

Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a woman and 6-year-old girl who were last seen near a Chester County elementary school.

Authorities say 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss, 6, were last seen in the area in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown around 6 p.m.

Police are searching for a gray 2016 VW Jetta with the license plate number KXR-3699.

A post shared by the Pennsylvania State Police said they believe the child "may be at special risk of harm or injury."

Anyone with information on the pairs whereabouts should contact police immediately or call the Downingtown Police Department directly.