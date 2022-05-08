Police issue murder warrant for suspect in fatal shooting near Widener University

Authorities in Chester have issued a murder warrant for a man accused of fatally shooting another man on May 5.

According to the Chester City Police Department, a warrant has been issued for Jihad Perry for the murder of Robert Dungee.

Police say officers responded to the area of East 14th Street on Widener University's Campus for a shooting that took place on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester.

Authorities say Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Matthew Goldschmidt at 614-447-8433.

Advertisement