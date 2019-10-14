Police: Large group of juveniles disrupt traffic in Northeast Philly

Police say approximately 200 juveniles disrupted traffic in Northeast Philadelphia.

The juveniles left the Rolling Thunder Skating Rink located on the 7200 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard and began walking on the Boulevard in both directions.

SKYFOX showed a massive police presence Monday night.

The Wawa at Tyson Avenue/Roosevelt Boulevard and the McDonald's on Cottman Avenue/ Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for a short time due to the crowds.

According to police, one person was arrested for vandalism and three were arrested for disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.