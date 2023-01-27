Police launch death investigation after man found dead near Delaware River in Burlington

article

The City of Burlington Police Department launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in the city, authorities say.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Commerce Square boulevard for a report of an unconscious person on Monday at 2:37 p.m.

Authorities say patrol officers arrived on scene and found a man dead alongside the Delaware River.

Detectives later identified the man as a 38-year-old city resident, police say.

Officials have not released his name.

Authorities say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but investigators learned the man entered the water in the area of Riverbank and Wood Streets the day before.

The man's vehicle was located in the area, according to detectives.

Police say the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.