Police locate body of girl, 5, who went missing during Tropical Storm Isaias

Authorities in Montgomery County say they have located the body of a missing girl with autism.

Authorities tell FOX 29 Eliza Talal, 5, went missing after walking out of her home during the height of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Her body was discovered in a Fischer's Park, about a mile from her home that had flooded during the storm, according to police. She was found by a member of the community who had volunteered to assist in the search.

Police believe Eliza left the home and somehow ended up near the creek behind her home. They say the creek was swollen from the storm, and she may have been swept away.

Her parents contacted police, after realizing she had gone missing.

Eliza Talal

Ground and air searches were conducted around neighborhoods, playgrounds, parks, and walking trails near Towamencin Creek.

Authorities had asked neighbors to join in on the search and urged anyone with surveillance cameras of the area to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

