Police locate man, 8-year-old child reported missing from Monroe Township

Authorities say a missing 37-year-old man and an 8-year-old child from Gloucester County have been found safe.

The pair were reported missing late Thursday night from Monroe Township. Police did not reveal what lead to their brief disappearance.

Monroe Township Police Department posted an update on Facebook around noon on Friday reporting the man and child have both been located safe and are no longer missing.

