Police locate mother and 2 children who had been missing for over a week

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday said a Chester County mother and her two children were found after being missing for over a week.
The 30-year-old from New London Township left her residence with her two children and her boyfriend, according to police.
In a flier distributed by state police on Monday, detectives believed her last known location was in Kensington on June 18.
State police on Wednesday reported that "the family has been located and all individuals are safe."
Troopers did not say where the family was found.
