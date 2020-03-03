Police locate multiple cars involved in deadly Bucks County hit-and-run

article

Police in Middletown Township say they have located three vehicles they say were involved in a deadly hit and run on Route 1 early Monday morning.

According to investigators, Alexandra Ridgway, 29, was either walking along Route 1 or attempting to cross the highway around 3:30 a.m. when she was struck numerous times by passing vehicles.

A Ford F-550 flatbed tow truck, a Dodge Caravan mini-van, and a VW Passat were all taken into police custody as they work to determine the extent of each vehicle’s involvement in the incident. The drivers and owners are cooperating with police.

At this time, police say they do not have any information about the first vehicle to strike Ridgway, but say they believe they are looking for a large vehicle like a large truck or tractor-trailer.

Several other vehicles have been examined and cleared of involvement, but the drivers are considered potential witnesses.

None of the vehicles stopped to help her, according to police. No charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the discovery of a body part on the side of the road, about 10 miles from the scene of the hit-and-run.

A partially decomposed human hand was found on Pine Road near Bloomfield Avenue just before 8:45 a.m. Monday. The medical examiner is working to identify it, and police say they have not confirmed it came from the Route 1 incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Timothy King or Sgt. Michael Lubold of the Middletown Township Police Department at 215-750-3800.

