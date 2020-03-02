Police: Partially decomposed human arm found on roadside in Bustleton

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposed human arm that was found on the side of the road Monday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., police say a passerby found what appeared to be a left arm and hand on the side of the road on the 8800 block of Pine Road.

Police say no victim was found, and no other body parts were located.

The arms was turned over to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP