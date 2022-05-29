Police: Logan triple shooting injures 2 teens and 63-year-old man

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Logan that injured two teens and a 63-year-old man.

Police responded to the 4900 block of North 16th Street early Sunday, around 2:30 a.m., on the report of gunshots.

According to officials, a 16 and 17-year-old were sitting on a stoop when a red SUV drove by, shooting a handgun out of an open window.

The two teens were each struck by gunfire and a 63-year-old man inside of a home was shot in the hand.

Authorities say 17 shots were fired. Many other vehicles parked nearby and another house were all hit by the gunshots.

An investigation into a motive in the shooting is ongoing.