Police looking for group of suspects after string of high-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey

article

High-end vehicles have become the target of a recent crime operation in at least one Jersey Shore town.

Police say they received reports that four high-end vehicles were stolen in Avalon during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows five suspects police are looking for in connection to the thefts. Police say they are considered "dangerous."

The masked suspects enter unlocked and occupied homes to take the vehicles' keys, as well as additional items, according to police.

"This statewide operation targets higher end motor vehicles that often have the key fob left inside, or near, unlocked, higher end motor vehicles," Avalon Police said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-967-5909.

Police are also urging residents to lock all their vehicles and properties, activate security alarms and surveillance video, and not to leave valuable in plan sight.