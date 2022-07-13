Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Girard Park fatal stabbing, police say

article

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing, police say.

According to police, the city is offering a $20,000 reward in the case.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue on May 29 at 5:04 p.m.

Two men began fighting and during the altercation, the suspect stabbed the other man in the chest, according to police.

According to officials, the victim was transported to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the altercation and the suspect in hopes that someone will be able to identify him or the silver-colored Nissan Sentra sedan he was seen fleeing in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit an anonymous tip here.