Police: Boy, 14, charged with murder after 73-year-old man beaten to death with traffic cone

article

A 14-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after police say a 73-year-old man was beaten and killed by a group of juveniles in North Philadelphia last month.

James Lambert Jr. was walking on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when he was brutally attacked around 2:30 a.m. on June 24.

Several juveniles were seen in surveillance footage surrounding and recording the 73-year-old man as some group members hit him in the head with a traffic cone.

Police say Lambert was knocked to the ground and later died from blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

The City of Philadelphia is offering $20,000 for information on a group of "teen offenders" wanted for a deadly attack on a 72-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

More than two weeks later, two brothers turned themselves into authorities in connection to the deadly attack. A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone.

His 10-year-old brother was reportedly released after not being charged with crime.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police also say they have identified a third female suspect, who is seen striking the victim at least three times in surveillance video. She may have hit him a fourth time off camera, according to police.