Police looking for suspect after 2 people shot multiple times in Kensington

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation.

Two victims were struck with gunfire at Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street in Kensington on June 10.

Police say they were shot multiple times by a man armed with a 9mm firearm.

The suspect is said to be in his 40s and had a fresh injury on his right eye at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-8477.