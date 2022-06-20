Police looking for suspect after 2 people shot multiple times in Kensington
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation.
Two victims were struck with gunfire at Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street in Kensington on June 10.
Police say they were shot multiple times by a man armed with a 9mm firearm.
The suspect is said to be in his 40s and had a fresh injury on his right eye at the time of the shooting.
MORE HEADLINES:
- NJ forest fire: Firefighters battling large wildfire in Wharton State Forest
- Officials: Lawyer visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines fatally shot in rideshare in University City
- Officials: Lawyer visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines fatally shot in rideshare in University City
Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-8477.