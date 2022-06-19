NJ firefighters battle large wildfire in Burlington County forest

article

Firefighters in New Jersey are battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest, in Washington Township.

Officials notified the public on Twitter around noon Sunday that the Mullica River Campground, trail and boat launches were closed, as well as kayak and canoe trips in Pineland Adventures.

Fire officials say 100 acres have burned and none of the fire is contained, in the Burlington County park.

Other recreational areas in the forest were closed throughout the afternoon as the firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Authorities reported no injuries. They ask that no one fly drones over the area, as such activity interferes with the work of fire crews.

A cause into the blaze was not released.