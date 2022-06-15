Police looking for suspect after gun stolen from woman's unlocked car in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A gun was stolen from a car in Kensington Monday afternoon, and now police are looking for the suspect.
Police say a 29-year-old woman's 40-calliber Glock 23 was taken from her vehicle on the 1800 block of E. Albert Street.
Surveillance video shows a male suspect walking down the street allegedly checking doors for unlocked vehicles.
When he realized the victim's car was unlocked, the suspect took the gun and fled, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-TIPS.