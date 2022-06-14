3 sought in failed purse snatching attempts at King of Prussia Mall, police say

article

Police are searching for a group of young men who they say tried to steal two purses in the parking lot of King of Prussia Mall and fled in a carjacked vehicle.

The Upper Merion Police Department said at least two attempted thefts happened in the mall parking lot around 9 p.m. Monday.

A woman reported that she was getting into her car when she was approached by a young man who tried to forcibly take her purse, according to police.

The woman told officers that a red sedan with at least two others inside parked behind her during the attempted theft.

While responding officers were talking to the victim, police were approached by another woman who said someone in a passing red sedan tried to steal her purse.

The second victim told police the attempted theft happened in the parking lot near the Neiman Marcus store.

Authorities used surveillance footage to discover that the vehicle, a red 2010 Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen earlier in the day during a carjacking in Philadelphia.

The Upper Merion Police Department shared photos of the suspects and the vehicle. The department says its increased patrols around at the mall parking lot.