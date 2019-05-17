Police: Lyft driver robbed by passenger in Delaware

Delaware State Police say a Lyft driver was robbed by a passenger in New Castle, Del. Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the woman driver picked up a man at Penn Mart Shopping Center on 100 E. Basin Road around 10 a.m.

During the commute, the man requested the driver pull over and said he would walk the rest of the way.

Once the car came to a stop, police say the man held a sharp object to the woman's neck and rooted through her purse. The man allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the car in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between 30-35 years old. At the time of robbery, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to call detectives at 302-834-2620.