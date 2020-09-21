Police: Man, 16-year-old boy killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

article

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a man were killed in two separate shootings in the city Monday night.

According to police, the teen was shot once in the chest on the 3100 block of Mercer Street around 8 p.m. in Port Richmond. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say a 30-year-old man was also shot in the chest on the 5000 block of North Penn Street in Frankford. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

