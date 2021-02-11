Police: Man, 20, killed in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3700 block of North Park Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Temple Unversity Hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

