Police: Man, 20, shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

Authorities say a young man has been killed after he was shot multiple times Sunday in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Windsor Street around 1:45 in the afternoon for reports of a shooting. Deputies found a 20-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial where he was initially placed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the gunfire.

