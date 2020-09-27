Police: Man, 20, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia in critical condition

article

Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot multiple times on the 2800 block of North Reese Street around 12:30 p.m.

The victim has taken to Temple University Hospital by private car. Police say he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported at this time. No word on what triggered the gunfire.

