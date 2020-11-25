Police: Man, 21, found shot in the head near home in Kingsessing

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Kingsessing that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

According to investigators, the victim was found shot in the head on the sidewalk a short distance away from his home.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police found four spent shell casings near the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are working to piece together what sparked the deadly shooting.

