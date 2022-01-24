Police: Man, 21, in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

article

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after, police say, he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia Monday evening.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North 50th Street, Monday, around 5:15 in the evening.

According to officials, responding officers found the 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made, according to police. An investigation is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter