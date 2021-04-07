Police: Man, 21, shot and killed in his vehicle in West Philadelphia

article

A 21-year-old man is dead in West Philadelphia after he was shot inside of his vehicle, officials say.

Police responded to the 600 block of South 55th Street Wednesday night, about 6:15, for a reported shooting.

Authorities say officers found the 21-year-old male victim shot twice in the head, as he sat inside his vehicle. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation has begun into the motive for the shooting. Police say a weapon has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.

