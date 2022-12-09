Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

article

Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University.

Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say 22-year-old Travon A. Baker, a Glassboro resident, was found fatally shot multiple times in the second floor bedroom of the property.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office later determined Baker's death was a homicide, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. Police said there is no ongoing risk to the local community.

"It should be noted that this incident did not impact, nor occur, at Rowan University," the prosecutor's office wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact local police immediately.