Police: Man, 22, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a young man died after he was shot in the head Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 22-year-old man inside a property suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Police did not report any arrests following the deadly shooting, but a weapon was found.